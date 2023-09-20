Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Community Center Balloon Shop

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Community Center Balloon Shop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    09.20.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the balloon shop at the Community Center on Sept. 20, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio spot by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.21.2023 07:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76454
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109894327.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Community Center Balloon Shop, by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Balloon
    Spot
    39TH ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT