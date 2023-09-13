Lt Kathryn Lee, Fleet and Family Support Officer on U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on her weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego September 14, 2023. During this week’s episode she discussed the mental effects of change and how to manage life challenges.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2023 04:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76440
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109894050.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:01
|Artist
|MCSN Emily Guillory
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia Level Up with FFSO Radio Show, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT