    Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch Episode 8 - Conversation with SFC John Vos

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Audio by Fonda Bock 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    On this edition of the Ordnance Power Hour, Army Sgt. 1st Class John Vos discusses the Enlisted Assignment Volunteer Program. Soldiers who are not in their appropriate market or who are not yet eligible for reassignment can volunteer for a number of assignments, including airborne duty, an assignment as a drill sergeant and for a short tour to an installation such as Korea and Kuwait.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch Episode 8 - Conversation with SFC John Vos, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HRC
    U.S. Army Human Resources Command
    the Ordnance Branch

