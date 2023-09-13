Power Hour with the Enlisted Ordnance Branch Episode 8 - Conversation with SFC John Vos

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76435" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this edition of the Ordnance Power Hour, Army Sgt. 1st Class John Vos discusses the Enlisted Assignment Volunteer Program. Soldiers who are not in their appropriate market or who are not yet eligible for reassignment can volunteer for a number of assignments, including airborne duty, an assignment as a drill sergeant and for a short tour to an installation such as Korea and Kuwait.