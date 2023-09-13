The following is an ad for radio for the Red Cross's Basic life support course through Spangdahlem Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2023 03:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76432
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109891972.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Cross BLS Course Ad, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT