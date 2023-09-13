On this week's episode of Fort Riley the Podcast, we talk to Ron Stewart, Fall Apple Day Coordinator, about this year's Fall Apple Day Festival happening on Sept. 30.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 15:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76428
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109891041.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT RILEY , KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 172 - Fall Apple Day Festival 2023, by Jennifer James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT