Today's Story: New Space Force Mission Statement
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 11:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76427
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109890352.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Air Force Radio News 18 September 2023, by SrA Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT