230918-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 15 2023) MHS Genesis will be updating the current military health system through Japan. This audio segment informs current users on what to expect as the transition takes place.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 01:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
This work, MHS Genesis Preperation, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
