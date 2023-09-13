Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHS Genesis Preperation

    MHS Genesis Preperation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.13.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230918-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 15 2023) MHS Genesis will be updating the current military health system through Japan. This audio segment informs current users on what to expect as the transition takes place.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 01:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76421
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109889412.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Genesis Preperation, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MHS Genesis
    AF Yokosuka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT