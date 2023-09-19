Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse September 19, 2023

    Pacific Pulse September 19, 2023

    YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.18.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    Media Center - Japan

    In this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Coast Guard joins Papua New Guinea on maritime patrols, Pacific Partnership 2023 concludes in Malaysia and the 2023 Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board takes place in the Philippines.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse September 19, 2023, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Pulse

