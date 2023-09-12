In this Pacific Pulse: Airmen from the 459th Airlift Squadron assist with a disaster response drill, 1st Low Altitude Air Defense reactivates in Hawaii and Patrol Squadron 16 completed exercise Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training 2023.
|09.12.2023
|09.17.2023 21:58
|Newscasts
|76419
|2309/DOD_109889270.mp3
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JP
|1
|0
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse September 12, 2023, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
