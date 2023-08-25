Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse August 25, 2023

    YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.25.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    Media Center - Japan

    In this Pacific Pulse: The USNS Millinocket renders aid off the coast of Australia, FEMA provides aid following the Maui wildfires and the U.S. Coast Guard joins maritime efforts in combating illegal fishing in Papua New Guinea.

    This work, Pacific Pulse August 25, 2023, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

