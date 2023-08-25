In this Pacific Pulse: The USNS Millinocket renders aid off the coast of Australia, FEMA provides aid following the Maui wildfires and the U.S. Coast Guard joins maritime efforts in combating illegal fishing in Papua New Guinea.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 21:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76417
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109889266.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse August 25, 2023, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT