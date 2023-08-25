Pacific Pulse August 25, 2023

In this Pacific Pulse: The USNS Millinocket renders aid off the coast of Australia, FEMA provides aid following the Maui wildfires and the U.S. Coast Guard joins maritime efforts in combating illegal fishing in Papua New Guinea.