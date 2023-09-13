On this week's Marne Report Podcast we learn all about how to get involved in the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2023 07:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76414
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109888058.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:11
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
