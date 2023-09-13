Regional News highlighting the President Joe Biden speaking on the anniversary of 9/11 and exercise Sea Breeze 23 starting in Romania. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 08:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76400
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109886012.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Regional News - Secretary of State in Kyiv and Northern Coast 2023, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT