230912-N-DN657-1001 - A radio news story covering the Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 19:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76387
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109885196.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: 9/11 Remembrance, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT