Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 171 Hunting the Good Stuff

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 171 Hunting the Good Stuff

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Fort Riley Garrison commander, Colonel Michael Foote, talks about hunting on Fort Riley

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 13:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76380
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109884416.mp3
    Length: 00:01:44
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 171 Hunting the Good Stuff, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    hunting
    fort riley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT