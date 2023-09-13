Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    09.11.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jessica Heaney 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This 30 Second Radio Advertisement is about the Teen-Tober Mini Art Show Competition happening at the Library on Spangdahlem Air Base throughout the month of October.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 07:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76376
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109883638.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mini Art Show Competition Spot, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    Library
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Art Competition
    A1C Jessica Heaney
    Teen-Tober

