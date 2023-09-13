Thirty-second spot to remind those assigned to Naval Support Activity Bahrain to not feed the Cats, to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 06:56
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|76373
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109883484.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Do not feed the Cats - Radio Spot, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT