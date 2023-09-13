Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Bahrain Suicide Prevention Team - Radio Spot

    NSA Bahrain Suicide Prevention Team - Radio Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    09.13.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second spot highlighting Fleet and Family Support Center Suicide Awareness Training , to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 00:45
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 76370
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109883251.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist MC2 Jon Nye
    Year 2023
    Genre Spot
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Bahrain Suicide Prevention Team - Radio Spot, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN BAHRAIN
    RADIO SPOT
    FFLSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT