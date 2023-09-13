Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20230913-AFN-Bahrain-Report

    20230913-AFN-Bahrain-Report

    BAHRAIN

    09.13.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering the deployment of energy assessment tools to the fleet and the US 5th Fleet in Focus Spotlight with Culinary Specialist Damien Johnson. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 00:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76369
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109883226.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Artist MC2 Jon Nye
    Album AFN Bahrain Beat
    Year 2023
    Genre NEWS
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20230913-AFN-Bahrain-Report, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Bahrain
    Newscast

