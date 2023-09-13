October 3rd Is the 30 year anniversary since the battle of Mogadishu in Somalia.
We will take a little history journey and talk about the conflicts that led to the battle, the events during the fighting, and we will also talk to a Tennessee Guardsmen that was on duty at the Mogadishu Airport that fateful day.
And, as always, check out our B.L.U.F. or Bottom Line Up Front news segment.
Join Co-Hosts Lt Col Malone, Captain Hall, and MSgt Hamm for interesting histories, evocative interviews, and relevant news.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 15:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76362
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109882310.mp3
|Length:
|00:54:24
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
This work, The 1796 Podcast - 10 September - 20th Episode, by Capt. Robert Hall, TSgt Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS
