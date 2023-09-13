The 1796 Podcast - 10 September - 20th Episode

October 3rd Is the 30 year anniversary since the battle of Mogadishu in Somalia.



We will take a little history journey and talk about the conflicts that led to the battle, the events during the fighting, and we will also talk to a Tennessee Guardsmen that was on duty at the Mogadishu Airport that fateful day.



And, as always, check out our B.L.U.F. or Bottom Line Up Front news segment.



Join Co-Hosts Lt Col Malone, Captain Hall, and MSgt Hamm for interesting histories, evocative interviews, and relevant news.