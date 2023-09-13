Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1796 Podcast - 10 September - 20th Episode

    The 1796 Podcast - 10 September - 20th Episode

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Audio by Capt. Robert Hall, Tech. Sgt. Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    October 3rd Is the 30 year anniversary since the battle of Mogadishu in Somalia.

    We will take a little history journey and talk about the conflicts that led to the battle, the events during the fighting, and we will also talk to a Tennessee Guardsmen that was on duty at the Mogadishu Airport that fateful day.

    And, as always, check out our B.L.U.F. or Bottom Line Up Front news segment.

    Join Co-Hosts Lt Col Malone, Captain Hall, and MSgt Hamm for interesting histories, evocative interviews, and relevant news.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 15:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76362
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109882310.mp3
    Length: 00:54:24
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1796 Podcast - 10 September - 20th Episode, by Capt. Robert Hall, TSgt Darrell Hamm and Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Tennessee National Guard
    Army National Guard

