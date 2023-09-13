Roll Call - Episode #60

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76359" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Find out the Wing's big news from Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez.

This is the second part of the previous episode. featuring an interview with the acting commander of the 126th Operations Group, Jason Knab. He talks about his drive to serve his nation and his airmen and he shares with us his passion for flying.



Remember if you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis, considering suicide please call the Military Crisis line 988 from your phone press 1.





126 Air Refueling Wing Link Tree

https://linktr.ee/126arw