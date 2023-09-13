Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #60

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Find out the Wing's big news from Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez.
    This is the second part of the previous episode. featuring an interview with the acting commander of the 126th Operations Group, Jason Knab. He talks about his drive to serve his nation and his airmen and he shares with us his passion for flying.

    Remember if you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis, considering suicide please call the Military Crisis line 988 from your phone press 1.


    126 Air Refueling Wing Link Tree
    https://linktr.ee/126arw

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 11:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76359
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109881559.mp3
    Length: 00:29:17
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #60, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    National Guard

