GTMO: Trunk or Treat 2023

A radio spot informing listeners of the trunk or treat even hosted by MWR and how register your car to be part of the event on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)