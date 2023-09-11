Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Ian Saunders Campaign Podcast - Episode 5: Advance

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Ian Saunders is the Secretary General-Elect of the World Customs Organization. In this fifth edition podcast, he recaps his campaign and discusses the future of the World Customs Organization. Join Mr. Saunders and host, David Quiñones, on their final episode of this journey!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76339
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109879129.mp3
    Length: 00:11:24
    Year 2023
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Ian Saunders Campaign Podcast - Episode 5: Advance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

