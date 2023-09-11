The Ian Saunders Campaign Podcast - Episode 5: Advance

Ian Saunders is the Secretary General-Elect of the World Customs Organization. In this fifth edition podcast, he recaps his campaign and discusses the future of the World Customs Organization. Join Mr. Saunders and host, David Quiñones, on their final episode of this journey!