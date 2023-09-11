Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: Unconquered

    Marine Minute: Unconquered

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    09.11.2023

    Audio by Cpl. Oneg Plisner and Sgt. Benjamin Whitten

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The 2023 Invictus Games are being held in Dusseldorf, Germany, from September 9th through September 16th. The Invictus Games is a testament to the resilience and fighting spirit of servicemembers around the world. Our Marines demonstrate the core values of the Corps: honor, courage, and commitment, as they compete in various sporting events. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 10:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76338
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109878998.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Unconquered, by Cpl Oneg Plisner and Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AdaptiveSports
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    MarinesofTheCorps
    InvictusGames2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT