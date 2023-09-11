The 2023 Invictus Games are being held in Dusseldorf, Germany, from September 9th through September 16th. The Invictus Games is a testament to the resilience and fighting spirit of servicemembers around the world. Our Marines demonstrate the core values of the Corps: honor, courage, and commitment, as they compete in various sporting events. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2023 10:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76338
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109878998.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: Unconquered, by Cpl Oneg Plisner and Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT