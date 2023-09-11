Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie- Episode 7: Yoga for a Happier, Healthier Workplace

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Yoga may seem like an odd addition to the office, especially if you have never tried it before. Many people may be hesitant…will I be flexible enough? Can I get stuck in a pose? Is it for everyone, no matter the fitness level?

    On this episode, Art and Frankie talk with NAVWAR Headquarters yoga instructor, Candace Gallihugh, about this ancient practice and the benefits it provides in the workplace for employees and employers alike.

    From stress reduction, to improved focus, to an opportunity for social interaction, the NAVWAR Yoga Program aims to foster an environment of wellness and productivity in the workplace.

    Candace guides us through her story of becoming a yoga instructor and dispels myths associated with practicing yoga.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 09:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:17:05
    Year 2023
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie- Episode 7: Yoga for a Happier, Healthier Workplace, by PO1 Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    yoga
    employee engagement
    workplace wellness
    NAVWAR

