Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie- Episode 7: Yoga for a Happier, Healthier Workplace

Yoga may seem like an odd addition to the office, especially if you have never tried it before. Many people may be hesitant…will I be flexible enough? Can I get stuck in a pose? Is it for everyone, no matter the fitness level?



On this episode, Art and Frankie talk with NAVWAR Headquarters yoga instructor, Candace Gallihugh, about this ancient practice and the benefits it provides in the workplace for employees and employers alike.



From stress reduction, to improved focus, to an opportunity for social interaction, the NAVWAR Yoga Program aims to foster an environment of wellness and productivity in the workplace.



Candace guides us through her story of becoming a yoga instructor and dispels myths associated with practicing yoga.