CUBIST S7E2: Exploring Links Between Health Behaviors and TBI Recovery in Service Members

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda, and Don discuss the article, “Associations between health-related behaviors and self-reported cognitive symptoms in U.S. military personnel injured on deployment.” This article was written by Sarah Jurek and colleagues and published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research in August of 2023.



Sleep Disturbances Following Concussion, and other TBICoE clinical resources: health.mil/TBIProviders



Article Citation: Jurick, S. M., McCabe, C. T., Watrous, J. R., MacGregor, A. J., Walton, S. R., Stewart, I. J., Walker, L. E., & Galarneau, M. R. (2023). Associations between health-related behaviors and self-reported cognitive symptoms in U.S. military personnel injured on deployment. Journal of psychiatric research, 165, 48–55. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jpsychires.2023.07.001



Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37459778/



