CUBIST S7E2: Exploring Links Between Health Behaviors and TBI Recovery in Service Members

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda, and Don discuss the article, “Associations between health-related behaviors and self-reported cognitive symptoms in U.S. military personnel injured on deployment.” This article was written by Sarah Jurek and colleagues and published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research in August of 2023.
Sleep Disturbances Following Concussion, and other TBICoE clinical resources: health.mil/TBIProviders
Article Citation: Jurick, S. M., McCabe, C. T., Watrous, J. R., MacGregor, A. J., Walton, S. R., Stewart, I. J., Walker, L. E., & Galarneau, M. R. (2023). Associations between health-related behaviors and self-reported cognitive symptoms in U.S. military personnel injured on deployment. Journal of psychiatric research, 165, 48–55. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jpsychires.2023.07.001
Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37459778/
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil. The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
