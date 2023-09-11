Army Chaplain gives opening words for 2023 Fort McCoy 9/11 remembrance event at dawn

Chaplain (Maj.) Carlos Ruiz with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade gives opening words during the 2023 Fort McCoy 9/11 Memorial Run and Stair Climb on Sept. 11, 2023, in the early morning hours at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of service members and government employees participated in the event that included a 3-mile run and a 2-mile walk as well as a special stair climb in one of the new barracks buildings at the post — all to honor the victims of Sept. 11, 2001. Sept. 11 is also known as Patriot Day and is observed with a special event at Fort McCoy. Here Ruiz shares special words for all the participants. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2023 14:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76330
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109877098.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Artist
|Chaplain (Maj.) Carlos Ruiz
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
