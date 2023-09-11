Here's part of the opening remarks for the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day event Sept. 8, 2023, by Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, Fort McCoy Garrison Command Sergeant Major, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event saw approximately 300-plus attendees and addressed all sorts of subjects concerning military retirees. The event is coordinated and set up annually by the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office and related supporting organizations. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
09.08.2023
09.11.2023
Newscasts
|76329
|2309/DOD_109877096.mp3
|00:03:10
Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco
FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Command Sergeant Major gives remarks for 2023 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
