Fort McCoy Garrison Commander gives remarks for 2023 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day

Here's part of the opening remarks for the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day event Sept. 8, 2023, by Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event saw approximately 300-plus attendees and addressed all sorts of subjects concerning military retirees. The event is coordinated and set up annually by the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office and related supporting organizations. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)