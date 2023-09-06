Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander gives remarks for 2023 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Here's part of the opening remarks for the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day event Sept. 8, 2023, by Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event saw approximately 300-plus attendees and addressed all sorts of subjects concerning military retirees. The event is coordinated and set up annually by the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office and related supporting organizations. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 14:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76328
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109877090.mp3
    Length: 00:03:06
    Artist Col. Stephen Messenger
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander gives remarks for 2023 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander
    2023 Retiree Appreciation Day

