    Studio Interview with DJ Hawk and Friends

    BAHRAIN

    09.06.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    In studio interview with DJ Hawk and Friends. Performance was held in Club 261 at Naval Support Activity Bahrain as part of the MWR Labor Day Celebration. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean J. Byrne)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.10.2023 05:12
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 76316
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109873492.mp3
    Length: 00:15:05
    Year 2023
    Genre Interview
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Studio Interview with DJ Hawk and Friends, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

