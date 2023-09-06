In studio interview with DJ Hawk and Friends. Performance was held in Club 261 at Naval Support Activity Bahrain as part of the MWR Labor Day Celebration. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean J. Byrne)
