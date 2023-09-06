Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wellness Wednesday with CDR Braxton and DJ Cali

    BAHRAIN

    09.06.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    Cmdr. Elyse Braxton and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne talk about suicide prevention month as part of the Wellness Wednesday live radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:34:37
