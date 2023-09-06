Thirty-second spot highlighting suicide prevention connect to protect campaign, to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2023 03:51
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|76313
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109873407.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Bahrain Suicide Prevention Team, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
