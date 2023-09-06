Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine - Ep 5 – The Flying Tigers of WWII: modern applications for ACE, PR, the role of personalities, and the importance of building relationships before war

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76295" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This episode features U.S. Air Force Major Daniel J. Jackson and examines lessons learned from the China, Burma, India (CBI) theater in the period leading up to and including WWII. Maj Jackson’s extensive research and key insights into the application of airpower can provide listeners insights from the CBI theater that still apply to modern Air Force strategy and operations, including: agile combat employment (ACE), personnel recovery (PR), irregular warfare (IR), and the role of relationships.



Maj Jackson has published three books about World War II in China: The Forgotten Squadron, Famine, Sword, and Fire, and Fallen Tigers: The Fate of Americas’ Missing Airmen in China During World War II.



As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.