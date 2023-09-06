What to do when you hear "Seek Cover Indoors" over the Giant Voice aboard NSA Souda Bay.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 06:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76281
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109870062.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Giant Voice - Seek Cover Indoors, by PO1 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT