    NATO Review: Embracing resilience: representing comrades at the Invictus Games 2023 and advocating for sustainable impact

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    09.08.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Natochannel           

    As the 2023 Invictus Games begin, my heart is filled with a myriad of emotions. The Games provide an opportunity for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans to participate in international sporting competition, and also support broader programmes of rehabilitation and recovery. My journey to the Games has not only been about me, but also about representing the unbreakable spirit of my fellow soldiers who are unable to take part in this remarkable event. Let me take you back to the moment when my world came crashing down and I discovered the true meaning of resilience.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 02:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:10:39
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
