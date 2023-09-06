GTMO - AFE Pro volley ball tour

230907-N-DN657-1001 - A radio spot informing NAS Guantanamo Bay listeners of the upcoming Armed forces entertainment pro volleyball tour. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 15:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76262
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109868895.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
