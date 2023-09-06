Tailwinds Episode 8 Alexander Farrow and Victor Lopez

In Episode 8, we visit with Alexander Farrow and Victor "Salsa" Lopez about their Summer 2023 Air & Space Operations Review article, "AI Readiness in a US Air Force Squadron." Bringing their academic-military-tech partnership experiences to bear, they discuss the importance of crafting a data strategy, managing data infrastructure, cultivating organization-wide talent, and redesigning organizational processes, all at the squadron level. They also discuss the broader reach of generative AI on the service as a whole, and the compelling opportunities for efficiency and integration this technology provides.