    Tailwinds Episode 8 Alexander Farrow and Victor Lopez

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In Episode 8, we visit with Alexander Farrow and Victor "Salsa" Lopez about their Summer 2023 Air & Space Operations Review article, "AI Readiness in a US Air Force Squadron." Bringing their academic-military-tech partnership experiences to bear, they discuss the importance of crafting a data strategy, managing data infrastructure, cultivating organization-wide talent, and redesigning organizational processes, all at the squadron level. They also discuss the broader reach of generative AI on the service as a whole, and the compelling opportunities for efficiency and integration this technology provides.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 09:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:46
    Technology

    TAGS

    #usaf #AI #squadrons #afwerx

