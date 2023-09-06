Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Radio interview about Public Health Activity Italy's Large Animal Training Exercise

    ITALY

    09.07.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    A recorded interview with US Army Major Craig Calkins the Deputy Commander of Public Health Activity Italy about the Large Animal Training Exercise that was held in Scotland and London.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 05:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76251
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109867687.mp3
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio interview about Public Health Activity Italy's Large Animal Training Exercise, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    University of Wyoming
    Veterinarian
    Animal Care Specialist
    Public Health Activity Italy
    Scotland's Rural College

