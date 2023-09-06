Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thinking Inside The Box EP06: Command Post Survivability

    09.04.2023

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    “Thinking Inside the Box” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this Episode we discuss Command Post Survivability in modern warfare. For years, Army command posts have grown in size as they attempt to maximize situational awareness. They have been consolidating staff, collecting liaison officers, adding monitors for power point presentation, and upgrading additional equipment allowing for the fight to be displayed in real time. With the spread of drones and signal detecting equipment, command posts have become easier to detect and have become larger targets.

    To get more insights on the topic Maj. Robert Rose interviewed Maj. Steven Pyles, Operations Group coach for operations officers and Capt. Seth Revetta, Operations Group coach for signal officers. They dive deeper into some of the recent articles, doctrinal publications, and best practices to help assist in the command post survivability.

    Recommended Resources:
    The Graveyard of Command Posts (Military Review) by Lt. Gen Beagle, Brig. Gen Slider, and Lt. Col Arrol
    https://www.armyupress.army.mil/journals/military-review/online-exclusive/2023-ole/the-graveyard-of-command-posts/

    Examining Survivability in the Operating Environment (Army Communicator) by Capt. Seth Revetta
    army-communicator-april-2023.pdf (usgovcloudapi.net)

    TC 6-0.2 – Training the Mission Command War Fighting Functions from Battalions and Brigades
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN17943_TC%206-0x2%20FINAL%20WEB.pdf

    ATP 6-0.5 – Command Post Organizations and Operations
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ATP%206-0_5%20(final).pdf

    TC 3-22.69 – Advanced Situational Awareness
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN34875-TC_3-22.69-000-WEB-1.pdf

    ATP 3-12.3 – Cyberspace and Electromagnetic Warfare
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN33127-FM_3-12-000-WEB-1.pdf

    ATP 3-37.34 – Survivability Operations (CAC Required)
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_d/ARN8225-ATP_3-37.34-000-WEB-2.pdf

    Operations Group milsuite page
    https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)

    To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch.

    Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
    Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com

    We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.

    Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
    https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc

    “Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.

    Episode hosted by Maj. Robert Rose and edited by Annette Pritt

