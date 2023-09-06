Thinking Inside The Box EP06: Command Post Survivability

“Thinking Inside the Box” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this Episode we discuss Command Post Survivability in modern warfare. For years, Army command posts have grown in size as they attempt to maximize situational awareness. They have been consolidating staff, collecting liaison officers, adding monitors for power point presentation, and upgrading additional equipment allowing for the fight to be displayed in real time. With the spread of drones and signal detecting equipment, command posts have become easier to detect and have become larger targets.



To get more insights on the topic Maj. Robert Rose interviewed Maj. Steven Pyles, Operations Group coach for operations officers and Capt. Seth Revetta, Operations Group coach for signal officers. They dive deeper into some of the recent articles, doctrinal publications, and best practices to help assist in the command post survivability.



Recommended Resources:

The Graveyard of Command Posts (Military Review) by Lt. Gen Beagle, Brig. Gen Slider, and Lt. Col Arrol

https://www.armyupress.army.mil/journals/military-review/online-exclusive/2023-ole/the-graveyard-of-command-posts/



Examining Survivability in the Operating Environment (Army Communicator) by Capt. Seth Revetta

army-communicator-april-2023.pdf (usgovcloudapi.net)



TC 6-0.2 – Training the Mission Command War Fighting Functions from Battalions and Brigades

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN17943_TC%206-0x2%20FINAL%20WEB.pdf



ATP 6-0.5 – Command Post Organizations and Operations

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ATP%206-0_5%20(final).pdf



TC 3-22.69 – Advanced Situational Awareness

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN34875-TC_3-22.69-000-WEB-1.pdf



ATP 3-12.3 – Cyberspace and Electromagnetic Warfare

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN33127-FM_3-12-000-WEB-1.pdf



ATP 3-37.34 – Survivability Operations (CAC Required)

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_d/ARN8225-ATP_3-37.34-000-WEB-2.pdf



Operations Group milsuite page

https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)



Episode hosted by Maj. Robert Rose and edited by Annette Pritt