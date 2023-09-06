A radio spot informing listeners of the SCPOA giving away burritos at the E4 exam September 14, 2023 on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 11:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76244
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109866164.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, E4 Exam Burrito Giveaway, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
