    GTMO Red Cross: Office Volunteers

    CUBA

    09.06.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Fiori 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    230906-N-CR158-1001 - A radio spot informing listeners of volunteers opportunities available through the red cross to help around their office on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 11:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76240
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109866084.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Volunteer
    Red Cross
    NAS Guantanamo Bay

