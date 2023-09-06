230906-N-CR158-1001 - A radio spot informing listeners of volunteers opportunities available through the red cross to help around their office on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 11:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76240
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109866084.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO Red Cross: Office Volunteers, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT