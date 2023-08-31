Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Blood Drive

    Radio Spot - Blood Drive

    ITALY

    09.05.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    Radio spot promoting attendance for the Armed Services Blood Program blood drive on September 11 and 12 at the Del Din Fitness Center (radio spot by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 02:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Blood Drive, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Armed Services Blood Program
    AFN Vicenza

