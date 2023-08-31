NSL Unscripted | Episode 10 – Contemporary War Crimes Prosecutions with David Crane

In this episode, Lieutenant Colonel Dan Maurer, Professor in the National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), interviews David Crane about his work towards global accountability for international crimes and specifically discusses international efforts to hold the Russian Federation accountable for atrocities in Ukraine.