    NSL Unscripted | Episode 10 – Contemporary War Crimes Prosecutions with David Crane

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, Lieutenant Colonel Dan Maurer, Professor in the National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), interviews David Crane about his work towards global accountability for international crimes and specifically discusses international efforts to hold the Russian Federation accountable for atrocities in Ukraine.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 10:55
    Category: Newscasts
    LOAC
    National Security Law
    TJAGLCS
    PracticewithPurpose
    BeAllThatYouCanBe

