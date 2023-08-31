Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, speaks on events hosted by the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation provided for the Sailors and civilians assigned to NSF Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy radio spot by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2023 09:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76205
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109863090.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|MCSN Emily Guillory
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mt. Everest Spot Diego Garcia, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT