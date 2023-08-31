The Fit Chap - Army Memos... And Then Some

CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps sits down with Dr. Nathan White, Associate Dean of the USA-IRL Graduate School. Opportunities abound for personal and professional development within the Chaplain Corp, but it begins with the hard work first accomplished in CHBOLC. This includes written and oral assignments that can often pose deep challenges for incoming students. Together, Dr. White and CH Phipps discuss how proper written and oral communication sustain the relevance of a chaplain amongst his or her fellow staff officers and Command Team. They conclude with the importance of cultivating a solid theology of suffering within the context of the Army and how, in some cases, it begins with the academic rigors of CHBOLC.
Dr. White can be reached by email at: nathan.h.white.civ@army.mil
