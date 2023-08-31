On this week's special 9/11 edition of the Marne Report Podcast, we learn all about the upcoming Patriot Day 5K Run before getting real with two of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's finest fire inspectors about what 9/11 means to them. Trust us, you don't want to skip this episode! Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2023 21:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76202
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109862559.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:08
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
