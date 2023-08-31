The Marne Report

On this week's special 9/11 edition of the Marne Report Podcast, we learn all about the upcoming Patriot Day 5K Run before getting real with two of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's finest fire inspectors about what 9/11 means to them. Trust us, you don't want to skip this episode! Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.