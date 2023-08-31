Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Hispanic Heritage Month

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Audio by Maj. Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    The Georgia National Guard honors Hispanic Heritage Month with a podcast episode featuring Ga. Guard leaders, Senior Master Sgt. Viviana Grisales, 1st Lt. Tito Morales, and 1st Lt. Talisa Soto.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.01.2023 18:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76200
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109861651.mp3
    Length: 00:19:44
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Georgia
    Diversity
    Hispanic Heritage
    Army
    National Guard

