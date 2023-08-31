This episode highlights the reason for the holiday as well as how to mitigate long weekend adventure activities.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2023 15:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76195
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109859635.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:39
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 169 Have a safe Labour Day Weekend, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
