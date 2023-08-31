Host Ana Henderson speaks with Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets Maddy Hippensteal and Lauren Hernandez about how their three weeks at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground gave them great confidence in the equipment the Army provides. Plus, Host Mark Schauer chats with Deric Millis, a second generation YPG employee whose hobby is teaching sales techniques.
|09.04.2023
|09.04.2023 03:41
|Newscasts
|76194
|2308/DOD_109859329.mp3
|00:17:00
|2023
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|2
|0
|0
This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 42, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
