    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 42

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2023

    Audio by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Host Ana Henderson speaks with Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets Maddy Hippensteal and Lauren Hernandez about how their three weeks at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground gave them great confidence in the equipment the Army provides. Plus, Host Mark Schauer chats with Deric Millis, a second generation YPG employee whose hobby is teaching sales techniques.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.04.2023 03:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76194
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109859329.mp3
    Length: 00:17:00
    Year 2023
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

