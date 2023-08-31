Outpost Outspoken, Episode 42

Host Ana Henderson speaks with Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets Maddy Hippensteal and Lauren Hernandez about how their three weeks at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground gave them great confidence in the equipment the Army provides. Plus, Host Mark Schauer chats with Deric Millis, a second generation YPG employee whose hobby is teaching sales techniques.