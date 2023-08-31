Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Message From Sgt. Maj. Ruiz

    08.31.2023

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines, Sergeant Major Ruiz here. Let me first start off by saying what an honor and a privilege it is to serve as your 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. Our Corps today is fit to fight and it's getting better every day. Our equipment is getting better, our technology is getting smarter, and, more importantly, you are getting more lethal. It is in fact you, the individual Marine, that the Corps draws its strength from. Your professional and individual development is what we will continue to focus on. We must discipline our day and train hard with the goal of being better versions of ourselves than yesterday. For 248 years, Marines have served with honor and distinction. America and her allies depend on us to be the finest fighting force in the world. This is the responsibility given to us when we earn our eagle, globe and anchor. It is the responsibility that I share with you. So I look forward to seeing you on the field and listening to you and your ideas. Semper fi, Marines.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.31.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Message From Sgt. Maj. Ruiz, by LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

