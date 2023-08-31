Marine Minute: Message From Sgt. Maj. Ruiz

Marines, Sergeant Major Ruiz here. Let me first start off by saying what an honor and a privilege it is to serve as your 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. Our Corps today is fit to fight and it's getting better every day. Our equipment is getting better, our technology is getting smarter, and, more importantly, you are getting more lethal. It is in fact you, the individual Marine, that the Corps draws its strength from. Your professional and individual development is what we will continue to focus on. We must discipline our day and train hard with the goal of being better versions of ourselves than yesterday. For 248 years, Marines have served with honor and distinction. America and her allies depend on us to be the finest fighting force in the world. This is the responsibility given to us when we earn our eagle, globe and anchor. It is the responsibility that I share with you. So I look forward to seeing you on the field and listening to you and your ideas. Semper fi, Marines.
|08.31.2023
|08.31.2023 13:04
|Newscasts
