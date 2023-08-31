Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: COBRA Clinic Mission

    ITALY

    08.31.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Raya Feltner 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Aviano Air Base's Comprehensive Operational Medicine for Battle Ready Airmen (COBRA) Clinic and how the program supports Airmen's overall health. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 04:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: IT
    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: COBRA Clinic Mission, by A1C Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cobra clinic
    comprehensive airmen fitness

