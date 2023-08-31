American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Aviano Air Base's Comprehensive Operational Medicine for Battle Ready Airmen (COBRA) Clinic and how the program supports Airmen's overall health. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 04:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76191
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109859007.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: COBRA Clinic Mission, by A1C Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT